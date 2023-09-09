An NGO has urged the government and other education stakeholders to double efforts aimed at improving literacy levels in Ghana

The NGO, Engage Now Africa, said during an event to mark this year's International Literacy Day that illiteracy shackles citizens and exacerbates poverty

International Literacy Day is marked across the world by the UN and its agencies every year on September 8, 2023, to bring awareness to the importance of literacy to a nation's development

As the world marked the 57th International Literacy Day on Friday, September 8, 2023, the government and other education stakeholders have been urged to reflect on the significance of the day.

An NGO that works to improve the living conditions of the poor and marginalised in Africa, Engage Now Africa (ENA), has said there is a need for firmer state-led efforts to improve literacy in Ghana.

A cross-section of of participants at the ILD event orgainised by ENA at Kadjebi (L) and ENA Country Director, Cecilia Amankwah. Source: Facebook/@engagenowafricagh

Source: Facebook

Cecilia Amankwah, the country director of ENA in Ghana, has said current global trends make literacy a human right and human dignity issue.

"I have yet to read or hear that a nation developed without the implicit role of education. I am also waiting to be told how a country ignored a section of her population who by no fault of theirs could not acquire formal education was overlooked and yet developed," she said.

ENA marks 57th ILD at Kadjebi

Cecilia Amankwah made the comment when she delivered a keynote address at Kadjebi in the Oti Region at a mammoth event organised by her NGO to mark this year's International Literacy Day.

In Ghana, the 57th International Literacy Day was celebrated under the theme, "Promoting Literacy for a World in Transition: Building the Foundation for Sustainable and Peaceful Societies.”

Since 1967, ILD has been celebrated annually across the world to remind the public of the importance of literacy.

The UN marks ILD worldwide to advance the agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society across the world. According to the UN, at least 763 million young people and adults lack basic literacy skills in 2020 despite efforts to improve literacy.

ENA committed to improving literacy among Ghanaians

Cecilia Amankwah said Engage Now Africa remains focused on improving the literacy rate among Ghanaians through its adult education and other programmes.

Engage Now Africa currently operates in 271 communities in 14 regions of Ghana.

At least 13,000 adults have been enrolled under ENA's adult education programme, with 7,647 learners having successfully graduated.

"Our zeal is in the belief that no one should be left behind. We will do our very best to carry along those who are beneficiaries of the programmes," said Cecilia Amankwah at the event.

Richmond Adu-Gyamfi, ENA's Manager for the Adult Literacy programme, said at the event that the NGO marked the 57th International Literacy Day in the Oti Region because of the high prevalence of illiteracy, especially among women.

"Kadjebi doesn't have an adult education and literacy programme, so we thought that celebrating this year's event here will present ENA with the opportunity to introduce our programme here after today," he disclosed.

