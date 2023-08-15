Minister of Education Dr Yaw Adutwum has announced plans for a fully online high school system

The minister said the virtual school will have instructions and resources to make the learning and teaching impactful

Dr Aduwum made the disclosure on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Second National Distance Learning Conference

Ghana will soon get its first-ever completely online high school to enable people to sign up for classes and even complete the full curriculum.

Education minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has explained that the virtual school will adopt modern instructions and resources to improve the outcome.

According to a story by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Aduwum made the disclosure on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Second National Distance Learning Conference in Accra.

Reimagining education in Ghana

The Second National Distance Learning Conference was organised by the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS) with support from UNICEF, UNESCO and the World Bank.

The event was on the theme: “Reimagining Education: A Call on Multi-Stakeholder Coordination and Action for Equitable Access to Digital and Distance Learning in Africa.”

At the event, the education minister acknowledged the importance of digital learning, describing it as a vital strategy for initiating a paradigm shift in Africa.

Dr Adutwum said he was confident in the ability of the African to blossom beyond expectations when given the opportunity.

He also said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration is doubling science enrolment in Ghana next year, using digital technology.

