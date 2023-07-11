Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School (SHS) has defeated Ghana National College in the Central Region NSMQ contest to advance to the regional finals

The Ghanaian school garnered 46 points in the regional competition to also triumph over Obiri Yeboah Senior High School and Apam Senior High School

The results, posted to Twitter by @NSMQGhana, had online users reacting and praising Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS

They deserve accolades! Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School (SHS) has advanced to the Central regional finals of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contest.

The team representing the school garnered 46 points to defeat their closest contender Ghana National College with 32 points in the Central Region.

Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS defeats 2 more schools

The fierce contest, which came off on Monday, July 10, also saw Obiri Yeboah Senior High School (SHS) emerge with 26 points and Apam Senior High School with 20 points, respectively.

Reactions to the win of Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS

Many hailed the winning team.

@perottijr21 said:

God did it.

@Braot asked:

How many schools are they taking from this group?

@augustineagyem2 commented:

Amamezians, wake and rise.

@IykeAinoo posted:

Amosa we dey.

@Obiba_Tkhay commented:

Apam, you force tho, but next time more preps.

@amable_benson stated:

National dey come lose ein 2nd choice status k3k3.

@mhetal12 reacted:

National diaaa abe always Aggrey dey ahead of them.

Augasco humiliates Wesley Girls and Holy Child to reach NSMQ final

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that St. Augustine's College has qualified for the Central Regional National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) championship finals.

The college boys beat top contenders Wesley Girls' High School (WGHS) and Holy Child School on July 10 to book their ticket to the finals.

The contest, which was dubbed by many as one to watch due to the calibre of schools in there, actually ended up being a walk in the park for St. Augustine's College as they won the contest with 51 points, followed by Wesley Girls' High School who came second with 31 points.

Presec win NSMQ regional championship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, popularly known as Presec, emerged as the Greater Accra regional champion of the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ).

Presec beat Accra Academy, Tema Methodist Senior High School and Chemu Senior High School.

However, the seven-time national competition winners bounced back in the second and third rounds to clinch victory.

