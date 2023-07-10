Mfantsipim School has been joined in the finals of the Central regional NSMQ by St. Augustine’s College

St. Augustine’s College beat Wesley Girls' High School (WGHS), Holy Child School and T.I. Amass, Ekumfi, to reach the finals

Netizens have showered praises on St Augustines for their emphatic victory in the contest

St. Augustine’s College has qualified for the finals of the Central Regional National Science & Maths Quiz championship.

The college boys beat top contenders Wesley Girls' High School (WGHS) and Holy Child School on July 10 to book their ticket to the finals.

Augasco qualifies for NSMQ regional finals Photo credit: @NSMQGhana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The contest, which was dubbed by many as one to watch due to the calibre of schools in there, actually ended up being a walk in the park for St. Augustine’s College as they won the contest with 51 points, followed by Wesley Girls' High School who came second with 31 points.

T.I. Amass, Ekumfi also took the third position with 30 points, whereas Holy Child School came last with 22 points.

St. Augustine’s College will now face Mfantsipim School and two other schools in the finals of the regional championships.

Peeps congratulate Augasco on their victory

Social media users who reacted to the news congratulated St. Augustine’s College on their emphatic victory.

@jamesquamejnr stated:

Would be nice having Adisco, Botwe, Augusco in the final

@gkorsah commented:

Well done my boys. Action nkotsiin

@son_mufasa stated:

Never allow High Schools to compete with a College again.. We've seen this movie over and over again

@rumpel_irving reacted:

The girl schools de3 unless some of the boys school make some of their quiz boys trans then do the quiz for them

@KwabenaGenius added:

T.I Amass Ekumfi… wow .Very impressive

Presec win NSMQ regional championship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, popularly known as Presec, emerged as the Greater Accra regional champion of the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ).

Presec beat Accra Academy, Tema Methodist Senior High School and Chemu Senior High School.

The seven-time winners of the national competition, however, bounced back in the second round and third rounds to clinch victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh