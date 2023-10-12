Ghanaian journalist Marian Ansah has been awarded a scholarship to pursue her master's degree in the UK

She released a picture where she was photographed in jeans trousers over a red top in a post on X, formerly Twitter

Since making its way on social media, people headed to the comments area of her post to lavish her with compliments

Ghanaian journalist Marian Ansah has basked in the joy of another milestone after earning a scholarship for her master's degree in the United Kingdom.

She took to her X account, former Twitter, to share the excitement of her achievement with her followers.

Ghanaian lady receives scholarship for her master's degree in the UK. Photo credit: @EfeAnsah.

Source: Twitter

Ansah desires to make an impact on society

Ansah posed in a photo, rocking long jeans over a red top. Her look included long black extensions.

"I'm pleased to share that I've been awarded a GREAT scholarship to pursue a Master's degree in the U.K. My heartfelt gratitude goes to @StudyUKBritish for this opportunity,'' she said on X.

Ansah stated that she's looking forward to gleaning new skills and knowledge that will help her make a positive impact in Ghana.

See her post below:

Reactions to Ansah's achievement

After reading her post, netizens showered her with compliments.

@jnyabor posted:

Congratulations, Efe leeeee.

@EfeAnsah replied:

Thank you, Jonas.

@Original_Ebo commented:

Proud of you, Efe.

@TajudeenGh said:

Congratulations, Efe, keep soaring!

@1Yasco posted:

I'm super proud of you, Marian. Keep soaring.

@afrani_kwame said:

I don't know you, but if you are young and beautiful, I support you..big win..make us proud.

@MuhaimeenYahaya commented:

Wow, congrats. As an alumnus of the University for Development Studies, I read your post with immense interest and wish you the best. I hope to join you in the foreseeable future.

KNUST freshman Sampson Dabanyi with 8As in WASSCE

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST) medical student, Sampson Dabanyi, received a full scholarship to finance his education.

The prodigy's ambition to become a medical doctor received support from Zhenjiang Tang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a Shandong Gold Group Limited subsidiary.

The indigene of Worawora, a predominantly farming community in Ghana's Oti Region, completed Kpandu Senior High School, where he earned 8As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Boys who wrote exams in same SHS become doctors

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

