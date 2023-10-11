A young Ghanaian man who achieved 7As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) needs financial support

Inkoom Frederick Wayo desires to further his education but has had to put the ambition on the back burner since 2021 due to financial constraints

His plight was highlighted in a post on LinkedIn, which has garnered tons of reactions from people

A young Ghanaian man, Inkoom Frederick Wayo, with 7As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), needs financial assistance.

The LinkedIn user Dickson Assan shared details of Wayo's impressive results to appeal for help for the young man.

Old St Augustine's College student with 7As and B2 in WASSCE. Photo credit: Elvis Gyau/Dickson Assan.

Source: UGC

Assan confirmed details

According to Assan, the prodigy studied General Science at St Augustine's College but has yet to go further to tertiary because of financial difficulties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''I have personally contacted him to ascertain the veracity of the matter. I have received his WASSCE results, and I can't help but count on the power of LinkedIn to get help for this young man,'' part of the post read.

See Wayo's results below:

Old St Augustine's College student with 7As and B2 in WASSCE needs support. Photo credit: Elvis Gyau (LinkedIn).

Source: UGC

People offer help

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments

Khursheed Bibi commented:

Thanks for sharing.

Alhassan Tia Musah said:

May good people come to his aid.

Emmanuel Adjobi posted:

Assan, kindly DM me so I can link him to somebody who can help. Just DM me as soon as possible.

Victor Asante reacted:

Fantastic results. I am sure someone can help. Let's share/repost so it reaches a wider audience. Education scholarship or any benevolent person.

Samuel Bentum commented:

Thank you, sir, for your kind heart.

Andrews Honyedzi said:

God bless you for helping him.

Yaa Sam said:

Heaven shall respond. God will help him.

Festus A. T. Moses posted:

I pray he gets the needed support to continue with his academic ambitions.

KNUST freshman Sampson Dabanyi with 8As in WASSCE receives scholarship

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST) medical student, Sampson Dabanyi, received a full scholarship to finance his education.

The prodigy's ambition to become a medical doctor received support from Zhenjiang Tang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a Shandong Gold Group Limited subsidiary.

The indigene of Worawora, a predominantly farming community in Ghana's Oti Region, completed Kpandu Senior High School, where he earned 8As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Boys who wrote exams in the same SHS become doctors

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh