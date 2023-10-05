A KNUST student, Sampson Dabanyi, has obtained a full scholarship to finance his medical education

The prodigy, 20, got support from Zhenjiang Tang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited

The business organisation posted his WASSCE results on LinkedIn, which drew compliments from users

A Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST) medical student, Sampson Dabanyi, has received a full scholarship to finance his education.

The prodigy's ambition to become a medical doctor received support from Zhenjiang Tang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, a Shandong Gold Group Limited subsidiary.

Fresh KNUST Student Sampson Dabanyi receives scholarship from businessman. Photo credit: Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd.

A bright rural boy

The indigene of Worawora, a predominantly farming community in Ghana's Oti Region, completed Kpandu Senior High School, where he earned 8As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Dabanyi, 20, enrolled at KNUST but needed help to fund his medical education due to financial constraints and his family's deprived background. The BSc Human Biology student at the School of Medicine and Dentistry at KNUST received financial support from the CEO.

Funding support

He collected a cheque of GH¢20,000 from Tang in the presence of his mother and three brothers, said the GNA.

Tang pledged to support Dabanyi's six-year medical education with an annual fund of GH¢20,000 to be paid in July yearly; GH¢10,000 will be delivered to the university, and the remaining GH¢10,000 will be given to the learner for his upkeep.

Dabanyi aspires to graduate, become a surgeon or neurosurgeon, and give back to his community. His achievement and WASSCE results were posted on LinkedIn by the business organisation, which received accolades.

See the WASSCE results of Sampson Dabanyi below:

KNUST freshman Sampson Dabanyi obtains a scholarship. Photo credit: Cardinal Namdini Mining Lt.

Reactions to Dabanyi's milestone

Francis Blay-Miah commented:

Congratulations Sampson Dabanyi.

Delove Mpenuah said:

Congratulations.

Cardinal Namdini posted:

Congratulations Sampson.

Samuel Agyin-Mensah said:

God bless your business, Cardinal Mining.

Yaw Divine commented:

God is great. Congratulations.

