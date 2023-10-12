Students from competing schools have gathered at KNUST in Kumasi to contest in the ongoing 2023 NSMQ

A female student from Bunkpurugu SHS said it was her first time in southern Ghana, and she was happy

The young lady said she had never seen such huge and beautiful story buildings where she lives

A female student of Bunkpurugu SHS shared her joy after she visited Southern Ghana for the first time.

The girl, with other students from her school, came to compete in the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

In a video shared by JoyNews, the girl said this was her first time in Southern Ghana, and she is happy to see infrastructure she has not seen before in her region.

The student said she was happy to see such beautiful story buildings

“I feel excited. I came and saw many things I haven’t seen before. Like the storey buildings.”

She admitted that even though she had seen storey buildings before, they were not as high or as beautiful as the ones she saw on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus.

The other female student said even though she had been to Kumasi before, she had never been to the KNUST campus. She also said she liked the neat campus and felt excited to be there.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on Facebook. Read them below:

@Dykostive Gnasha said:

This is a dent on our governments over the years. Development in our country has not gone anywhere.

@Harry Adwen Asamoah-Adjepong wrote:

1 thing I love about the people from the Northern part of Ghana is their "superior honesty" God bless them to see greater things beyond their imaginations

@Okyerekyereni King said:

Visiting the northern part of Ghana is a great experience too.. welcome to Kumasi the second most developed city in Ghana .. enjoy you short stay

@Liki Gh wrote:

May God see you guys through. Bunkpurugu deserve best.

@Richard Kweku Arhin said:

Nothing wrong, just genuine excitement. Happy for her.

@Nelson Dimang wrote:

Congratulations, home guys. We're proud of you......

@Citizen Yenukwah Sambian said:

So proud of you lads. Very soon I will be building some nice ones in Nakpanduri.

@Raphael Bowers Acquaye wrote:

Awwww, travel and see ampa!

@David Guat said:

Don’t worry. Better storey buildings are in your brains. They will spring up one day. Just be focused. The Sky is your beginning point!!! Cheers!!!! Good Luck, my people. We never disappoint !!!

Mpraeso SHS Wins Contest Against Aggrey Memorial And Ghana National College

Earlier, Mpraeso SHS won their one-eighth contest against Ghana National College and Aggrey Memorial Zion.

Mpraeso came up tops with a score of 43, while Ghana National and Aggrey Memorial followed with 39 and 25 points, respectively.

Okuapeman student who referred to other schools as cubicles repents

Also, an Okuapemman SHS student whose video went viral during last year's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for referring to other schools as 'cubicles' has spoken.

In an interview conducted this year, the young student toned down on her comments.

She explained that her school is approaching the competition with a different mindset this time, emphasising respect for all participating schools.

