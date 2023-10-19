Achimota School secured an impressive win in the heated semi-finals of the NSMQ, ultimately defeating Wesley Girls' SHS and St Louis SHS

Their remarkable performance saw them earn a total of 41 points, while Wesley achieved 31 points, and St Louis trailed with 26 points

The competition continues to provide exciting and challenging matchups in the pursuit of knowledge

At the heated semi-final contest of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Achimota School achieved a significant victory, eliminating Wesley Girls' SHS and St Louis SHS from the competition.

The final scores were as follows: Achimota (41), Wesley (31), and St Louis (26). Notably, these were the last remaining girls' schools in the competition, and their spirited participation was admirable.

Girls' schools have faced a formidable challenge in reaching the NSMQ finals, with the last appearance dating back to 2013.

Despite their commendable efforts and knowledge, the road to the championship has been elusive.

Achimota School's triumph marks a significant achievement in the semi-finals and has them poised to compete at the highest level.

As the NSMQ progresses, the competition promises more thrilling matchups and the pursuit of knowledge, creating an exciting atmosphere for both participants and spectators alike.

