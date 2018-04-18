KNUST distance learning masters programmes and fees 2022

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is one of Ghana's most reputable institutes. Since the school offers the best courses, distance learning masters programmes in KNUST are the most sought-after options for part-time students.

KNUST masters programmes are convenient and reliable. Know the institution's distance learning courses, application procedure, and requirements to make an informed decision.

Distance learning masters programmes in KNUST

The school offers numerous distance learning master's programmes. These courses are under the Institute of Distance Learning (IDL), one of its seven colleges. Here are is a list of KNUST's distance learning masters programmes:

Commonwealth Executive Master of Business Administration (CEMBA)

MBA International Business

MPhil Post-Harvest Technology

MPhil/MSc Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

MPhil/MSc Industrial Finance and Investment

MPhil/MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management

MSc Procurement and Supply Chain Management

MPhil/MSc Business Consulting and Enterprise Risk Management

MPhil/MSc Educational Innovation and Leadership Science

Master of Education Degree (MEd)

MPhil/MSc Actuarial Science

MSc Applied Statistics

MSc Geography and Sustainable Development

MSc Accounting and Finance

MSc Health Informatics

MSc Information Technology

MSc Project Management

MSc Actuarial Science

MSc Applied Statistics

MSc Human Nutrition and Dietetics

MSc Food Quality Management

MSc Development Management

MSc Energy and Sustainable Management

MSc Hospitality and Tourism Management

MSc Strategic Management and Leadership

MSc Corporate Governance and Strategic Leadership

Master of Public Administration (MPA)

MSc Insurance and Business Continuity

MSc Agribusiness Management

MSc Mechanical Engineering

MSc Development Finance

MSc Biotechnology

MSc Cyber Security and Digital Forensics

MSc Management and Human Resource Strategy

MSc Environmental Resource Management

MSc Marketing

MSc Economics (ACCRA CENTRE ONLY)

MPhil/MSc Forensic Science

Professional Master of Engineering with Management (MEng)

KNUST masters entry requirements

You must meet the following minimum requirements to gain admission into the KNUST masters programmes:

You should have a bachelor’s degree.

It should be from a recognised institution.

The degree must be in a related field to the master's course you are applying for.

If you have a degree in an unrelated field, you may be considered if you have worked in the study area of the course you want to take for more than three years.

Some courses listed necessitate a two-year relevant industrial or research work experience.

Preference will be given to applicants who have a first-class or second-class division.

How to apply for KNUST distance masters programmes

You will need an internet-connected device, a browser, and academic certificates to apply for KNUST postgraduate courses. Follow these simple guidelines:

Purchase an e-voucher for GHȼ280 application fee: Dial dial *447*160# on any network and follow the prompts to buy the e-voucher or visit these centres; Ecobank, GCB Bank, HFC Bank, UniBank, or Fidelity Bank. Pay the application fee: After paying the fee, you will receive an e-Voucher containing your PIN and application number for accessing the KNUST online admissions portal. Go to the school's website: Visit the KNUST admissions portal and click Apply Online. The system will prompt you to log into your account. Log into your account: Enter the e-Voucher's serial number and PIN. Contact +233 54 020 6262, +233 50 048 2885, or +233 24 727 4661 if you lost your PIN and serial number. Provide the needed details: The system will request your email, phone number, first name, sir name, and educational background. Check for errors and omissions: Proofread your entries and correct any mistakes after filling out your details. Print the application forms: Once you are done, download the documents to your local storage and print two copies. Submit your application: Post your forms to the Director IDL, KNUST, KUMASI. Attach your certificates and the required documents.

KNUST school fees and tuition

Since not all students can pay tuition and fees up front, KNUST has a flexible payment plan for them. Therefore, a student must pay 70% fees (minimum) before the 1st-semester exams. KNUST distance masters programmes are usually two years long, but part-time learners get an extra year.

On average, fees for masters programmes in KNUST ranges from GHC 12,763 to GHC 14,763 in the first year and GHC 4000 to GHC 5,000 in the second year. Contact the school's admissions office for more information and enquiries.

KNUST Institute of Distance Learning contacts

If you face technical when applying for KNUST postgraduate courses or have inquiries, contact the school using the following channels:

1. General contacts

Website: idl.knust.edu.gh

idl.knust.edu.gh Phone 1: 0247274661

0247274661 Phone 2 : 0500482885

: 0500482885 Phone 3: 0501102650

2. Kumasi

Physical location: The Office of the Director, Institute of Distance Learning, Casely-Hayford Building, KNUST Campus.

Phone 1: 0204743271

0204743271 Phone 2: 0245077483

0245077483 Phone 3: 0509314350

0509314350 Phone 4: 0279857058

3. Accra

Physical location : Old KNUST Guest House near ECOBANK Head Quarters;

: Old KNUST Guest House near ECOBANK Head Quarters; Contact: Michael

Michael Phone number: 0500482875

0500482875 Physical location 2 : KNUST Accra City Campus, Kwabenya

: KNUST Accra City Campus, Kwabenya Contact : Luke

: Luke Phone number: 0546924824.

4. Akuse

Physical location: VRA Academy

VRA Academy Contact: Alfred Okang

Alfred Okang Phone number: 0208802435

5. Sunyani

Physical location: The University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources. Contact: Mr Alfred Appiah

Mr Alfred Appiah Phone number: 0500482877

6. Techiman

Physical location : BACCSOD Techiman Branch Office

: BACCSOD Techiman Branch Office Contact: Mr Toura

Mr Toura Phone number: 020 578 2024

7. Ho

Physical location: Ho Technical University, Volta Region

Contact: Mr Stephen Gbena

Phone number: 050 048 2873

8. Takoradi

Physical location : Sekondi-Takoradi City Campus, Kansawrodo

: Sekondi-Takoradi City Campus, Kansawrodo Contact: Mr. E. Opintan-Baah

Mr. E. Opintan-Baah Phone number: 0500482883

9. Koforidua

Physical location : Ghana Highway Authority;

: Ghana Highway Authority; Contact: Mrs Fidelia Teayo Akumiah

Mrs Fidelia Teayo Akumiah Phone number: 0209377707

10. Tamale

Physical location: Tamale Technical University

Tamale Technical University Contact: Dr. Abubakari Abdul-Razak,

Dr. Abubakari Abdul-Razak, Phone number: 0500482879

11. Bolgatanga

Physical location : Bolga Secondary School

: Bolga Secondary School Contact : Mr. Mukasa Zoogah,

: Mr. Mukasa Zoogah, Phone 1 : 0500482880

: 0500482880 Phone 2: 0208288666

12. Wa

Physical location: Jihann Training College

Jihann Training College Contact: Mr Dominic Wanaa,

Mr Dominic Wanaa, Phone number: 0500482878

13. Cape Coast

Physical location: Cape Coast Tech University

Cape Coast Tech University Contact: Mr K. A. Simpson

Mr K. A. Simpson Phone number: 0500482882

Is KNUST masters form out?

KNUST released the 2022/2023 academic year's admission form for prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students. The undergraduates' registration process began in April 2022.

KNUST admission for 2022 undergrads will run from June 30th to July 31st, 2022. Meanwhile, the deadline for admitting research and higher degree programmes (distance learning students) is 30th November 2022.

How many years is a masters degree in KNUST?

KNUST's masters programmes take two academic years (full-time studies) and three academic years (part-time studies).

How many years is masters degree in Ghana?

It takes 1½ years to 2 years for a full-time student to complete a masters degree in Ghana.

What are the programmes in KNUST?

KNUST offers diplomas, certificates, undergraduate degrees, and postgraduate degrees. KNUST courses are grouped into seven colleges, and you can search for them on the school's website.

College of Agriculture and Natural Resources

College of Art and Built Environment

College of Engineering

College of Health Sciences

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

College of Science

Institute of Distance Learning

Distance learning masters programmes in KNUST are the best for anyone who wants to further their studies in Ghana. You can enrol for weekend or evening classes, depending on your schedule.

