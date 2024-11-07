Young Ghanaian lady Betty Mac-Eddy Azumah joyfully celebrated her graduation as a Physician Assistant on social media

She expressed gratitude to her maker, her family, and especially her mother for their support in her educational journey

Social media users who saw her post congratulated her and wished her well as she began her career in the healthcare sector

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian lady took to her social media handle to celebrate her completion and graduation as a Physician Assistant.

Betty Mac-Eddy Azumah expressed her delight that, after all the toil and studying for her dream job, she had finally achieved it.

Betty Mac-Eddy Azumah graduates as a Physician Assistant and celebrates on social media. Photo credit: @MacBetty

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, Azumah, who goes by the handle @MacBetty_, said she was grateful to God and her family, especially her mother.

She described her Physician Assistant journey as a success story.

“Mama, I am now a Physician Assistant (Med)❤️🥹 It’s been God and his Goodness 🎉🎊Help me celebrate this success story 🎉❤️."

Netizens congratulate new Physician Assistant

Several social media users who saw her post congratulated her, while others advised her on how to be a great Physician Assistant. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on @MacBetty_'s post.

@Ajujious said:

“Congratulations but I have a little advice for you . If you are to work in Ghana , choose a health center and thank me later."

@MacBetty_ responded:

“Alright sure. Thank you 🙏🏻”

@YoungSarkcess25 wrote:

“Congratulations Betty, more greater heights ahead 🎉🎈🥂🫶🏽.”

@horaytiomusic said:

“Congratulations 🎉 Wishing you the very best 🌹”

@Olivera_olua wrote:

“Waaaaaw, congratulations 🎉🎊🎊, my dear ❤🙏”

@somewhatstoic_ asked:

"What about Dada?"

@MacBetty_ responded:

"He needs a standing ovation."

@kofi_first said:

"Congrats Dear. Ward rounds await you soon."

Ghanaian graduates top of his class

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian man graduated as the best student in the Accounting and Finance faculty at UPSA with a 3.90 FCGPA.

Prince Dadoho's achievement at the university level also made him the valedictorian at one of the sessions of the university's 16th graduation ceremony.

Social media users who saw the post about the student praised his exceptional academic performance and wished him well in future endeavours.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh