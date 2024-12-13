President-elect John Mahama has reacted to reports of last-minute mass recruitment

President-elect John Mahama has voiced concern over reports of last-minute mass recruitments and contract signings by the outgoing Akufo-Addo government.

Mahama believes this will create problems for his incoming administration starting January 7, 2025

The president-elect told Citi News the transition team was addressing these concerns.

“There are a few signals about contracts some parastatals are trying to sign off at the last minute, committing the new government before it assumes office. It’s something we’ve raised a signal about, and I hope the joint transitional team addresses it.”

Fatimatu Abubakar, information minister and spokesperson for the government’s transition team, denied the claims of last-minute recruitments into ministries and agencies.

She told the press there has not been any recruitment since the New Patriotic Party lost the elections.

