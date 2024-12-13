Mahama Speaks On Alleged Last-Minute Recruitments By Akufo-Addo: “We’ve Raised A Signal”
- President-elect John Mahama has reacted to reports of last-minute mass recruitment
- Mahama warned that any recruitment would create liabilities for the Akufo-Addo administration
- Fatimatu Abubakar, information minister and spokesperson for the government’s transition team, denied the claims
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
President-elect John Mahama has voiced concern over reports of last-minute mass recruitments and contract signings by the outgoing Akufo-Addo government.
Mahama believes this will create problems for his incoming administration starting January 7, 2025
The president-elect told Citi News the transition team was addressing these concerns.
“There are a few signals about contracts some parastatals are trying to sign off at the last minute, committing the new government before it assumes office. It’s something we’ve raised a signal about, and I hope the joint transitional team addresses it.”
Fatimatu Abubakar, information minister and spokesperson for the government’s transition team, denied the claims of last-minute recruitments into ministries and agencies.
She told the press there has not been any recruitment since the New Patriotic Party lost the elections.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.