UPSA: Ghanaian Tweneboah Kodua Boakye Emerges Best Student Of LL.B Class Of 2024
Education

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 2 min read
  • Tweneboah Kodua Boakye has become the overall best LL.B student of the 2024 class at the University of Professional Studies, Accra
  • He also is the first post-graduate LL.B student to achieve first-class honours since the inception of UPSA Law School
  • UPSA Law School celebrated his exceptional academic performance on social media, calling him an inspiration

Ghanaian man Tweneboah Kodua Boakye has made history as the overall best student of the LL.B class of 2024 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Tweneboah Kodua Boakye also made history as the first post-graduate LL.B student to graduate with first-class honours.

Ghanaian Tweneboah Kodua Boakye is the best student in the LL.B class of 2024. Photo credit: @tweneboahkodua.boakye & @upsaccra
In a social media post celebrating his achievements, @UPSALawSchool congratulated Tweneboah Kodua Boakye and described his academic performance as exceptional.

“Congratulations to our overall best student! Your exceptional academic prowess and commitment to excellence have earned you this outstanding achievement. You are an inspiration to us all! Congratulations once again!”

Benjamin Gomashie named the best student

In a related development, Benjamin Gomashie emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management during the fifth session of UPSA's 15th Congregation.

The University of Ghana alumnus persevered despite the challenges he faced while schooling to become the best student.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he said that he would use his exposure and accomplishments to uplift others.

Ghanaian graduates as best PhD Student in UK

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady graduated as the best PhD student from the Open University in the United Kingdom.

Lois Afua Okyerewaa Damptey did her research in nanoscale engineering and was the last PhD graduate of her retiring supervisor, which gave her so much joy.

Lois celebrated her achievement, considering her background as a child, growing up in Pig Farm, Accra. Many congratulated her and said she is a source of inspiration, considering her academic excellence from basic school to the doctorate level.

