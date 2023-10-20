Prempeh College, a prominent participant in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has filed a protest regarding the results of the 2023 NSMQ Semi-Finals

They expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the 2nd Semi-Final contest, highlighting an issue related to a specific riddle where they consider their answer similar to the provided response

Prempeh College called for a thorough investigation of the matter to ensure fairness and credibility in the NSMQ competition

In a circulating social media letter, Prempeh College, a notable contender in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has lodged a protest regarding the results of the 2023 NSMQ Semi-Finals.

The protest, directed to the Managing Director of Primetime Limited and the Ghana Education Service, articulates their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the second semi-final contest held on October 19, 2023, involving Prempeh College, Pope Johns Senior High, and Opoku Ware School.

Prempeh College, a historically successful participant in the NSMQ, expressed concerns about the evolving nature of the competition, citing past missteps and miscalculations by the organisers that negatively impacted their interests.

A collage of contestants from Prempeh College and a copy of the petition Photo credit: @NSMQGhana and @kaessuman Source: Twitter

They , where their team's answer, "principle of superposition," was deemed equivalent to the response given by the Physics consultant, "principle of (linear) superposition."

Prempeh College argued that both phrases denote the same principle and are widely accepted in higher physics literature.

Prempeh College called for thoroughly examining this matter to ensure fairness and credibility in the NSMQ competition.

They urged the organizers to investigate the issue before announcing the final schools that qualified for the grand finale, emphasising the importance of addressing their concerns for a just resolution.

Source: YEN.com.gh