Opoku Ware School has become the second school to make it to the grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

They beat off the competition with 48 points against Pope John Senior High School and Prempeh College, who both scored 36 points

The results of the schools, posted to X by the NSMQ, had netizens sharing diverse opinions, as many lauded the winning school

Opoku Ware School in Ghana's Ashanti Region will compete in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals after winning its semifinal contest.

After winning its semifinal contest, Opoku Ware School in Ghana's Ashanti Region will compete in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals.

Opoku Ware makes it to NSMQ grand finale. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

They against Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, who bagged 36 points and Prempeh College's 36 points.

The team joins the list of schools that have made it to the finals with the victory against their contenders.

In a Twitter post, now X, the NSMQ shared the results on their official account, which drew reactions from online users.

See the post below:

Reactions to the victory of Opoku Ware School

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments.

@__Sharyf indicated:

I'll tell my children about this contest.

@gh_lentiz commented:

All the schools did great.

@iamyourspec posted:

This is what we call a contest.

@FakePowers said:

Congratulations to them. Why is Prempeh last, and how will they share the money? Will Pope John receive a higher price than Prempeh?

@_DrNewton posted:

Wow, wow clap, clap clap.

@EbenezerSafo reacted:

This was tight.

@DE_Atatsi reacted:

Ei 2pts! Awurade! Congratulations, PJ, we did good!

@DansoPhilip10 indicated:

I love you, Owass.

@EshunEricJunio5 posted:

Prempeh has been robbed. Time and over again, Prof has proven to be difficult with Prempeh contestants over the years. Not one, not two and not three, But we will always show up and make the school proud.

@_ksante said:

Cooking big schools on such a big stage as a form one boy? Unreal mad respect. Absolutely rooting for him in the final.

@manDzigbordi indicated:

I'm proud of y'all. It's been a while since we came this far.

Vela Damus.

@afcmelo mentioned:

Koforidua Al Nassr will always be under the shadows of PERSCO.

@OwusuDev reacted:

PJ could have won the contest from the last riddle.

@1street_light shared:

An El Classico. A tight contest. A derby contest between Prepeh and Opoku Ware with a foreigner from the East. A contest to separate the boys from the men. From Santasi to KNUST, 13km from home, the Akatakyie narrowly leaps into the finals. All hail Opoku Ware School.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh