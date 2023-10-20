Faizatu Abu Safianu shed tears after her school St Louis SHS exited the National Science and Maths Quiz

In an interview, she revealed that she put in her maximum best and also expressed hope that St Louis would perform better next year

St Louis exited the NSMQ in the semi-final stage, with Achimota School moving on to the finals

Faizatu Abu Safianu, one of the NSMQ contestants of St Louis SHS, was reduced to tears after her school failed to make it to the finals of the competition.

It happened at the Kumaplay auditorium at KNUST, apparently, after Achimota School were declared winners in a semi-final contest involving Wesley Girls' Senior High and St Louis SHS.

A Joy News reporter, who wanted to seek the views of Faizatu Abu Safianu after the contest, was made to wait for some time as students of St Louis gathered around the NSMQ contestant to offer words of encouragement and also urge her to stop crying.

Looking teary-eyed, Faizatu, in a brief interview with the journalist, said she put up her best performance and was hopeful the school would perform better next year.

Faizatu, in another interview on the NSMQ review show, admitted being sad that her school exited the NSMQ at the semi-final stage.

"We weren't really okay after the contest, but right now, we are fine":

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School has advanced to the finals of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

This comes after defeating Mfantsipim School and Keta SHTS at the semi-final stage.

They obtained 44 points at the end of the contest and would be hoping to win the quiz for the eighth time.

OWASS reach NSMQ finals

Also, Opoku Ware School have booked a ticket to the finals of the NSMQ.

They got 38 points against Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, who bagged 36 points and Prempeh College's 36 points.

After winning its semifinal contest, Opoku Ware School will face Presec and Achimota School in the finals slated for 31st October.

