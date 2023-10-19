Stephen Apemah-Baah has sent social media into a frenzy after Opoku Ware School advanced to the finals of NSMQ

It has emerged that he is a recipient of the President’s Independence Day Award in 2022

OWASS will be counting on him to win the NSMQ for the first time in 2002

Form 1 is trending on X after Opoku Ware School secured a spot at the final of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz.

After seeing off Prempeh College and Pope John SHS in a nail-biting semi-final contest, many have singled out Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah for praise for his stellar performance.

News of Stephen's exploits in the NSMQ has been heightened after it emerged that he is a first-year student.

Prior to the competition, he guided his basic school, Good Shepherd JHS, to win the 2022 Juvenile Science and Maths Quiz competition (JSMQ)

Additionally, he also guided the school to win the Best Brain Quiz in 2021.

His crowning moment came when he became a recipient of the President’s Independence Day Awards in 2022 for his performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Past and president students of Opoku Ware School will be hoping that Stephen and his team will be at their maximum best during the final.

OWASS will be hoping to win the trophy for the first time since 2002.

Ghanaians commend Stephen

Many people took to social media to commend Stephen Apemah-Baah for helping his school reach the finals of the NSMQ.

@KayPoissonOne

Form 1 student wai. Stephen Kofi Apemah - Baah

@GhanaYesu_ commented:

Opoku Ware is favorite to win this year’s NSMQ competition because of this Stephen guy and he’s is in form 1 too. Real Madrid midfield project some oo Aswear

@Ghana_Ronaldo wrote:

Opoku Ware’s Form 1 student Stephen Kofi Baah will be remembered in history as the one who casted the Demon out of Prempeh’s Boakye

Achimota advances to NSMQ finals

YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School eliminated Wesley Girls' SHS and St Louis SHS to reach the NSMQ finals.

The final scores were as follows: Achimota (41), Wesley (31), and St Louis (26).

Girls' schools have faced a formidable challenge in reaching the NSMQ finals, with the last appearance dating back to 2013.

