In a tense moment during the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) semi-final, Wesley Girls' High School contestant Nana Adjeiwaa Adjei-Twum expressed disbelief when her answer was deemed incorrect by the quiz mistress.

Philipa from St. Louis rang the bell and was allowed to answer the question. She made a correct attempt.

Achimota School emerged victorious in the heated semi-final, defeating Wesley Girls' SHS and St Louis SHS with scores of 41, 31, and 26, respectively.

This victory marked a significant achievement for Achimota School, eliminating the last remaining girls' schools from the competition.

The spirited participation of these girls' schools was notable, especially considering the challenges they faced, with the last appearance of a girls' school in the NSMQ finals dating back to 2013.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and tension as the schools battled it out, showcasing their knowledge and determination on the national stage.

Achimota School's win highlights their dedication and expertise, paving their way to the NSMQ finals, a remarkable achievement in the highly competitive academic arena.

St Louis SHS Girls Beat Adisco

With 53 points to 19, Abuakwa State College Places second; St Louis Senior High School defeated former champion Adisadel College with a remarkable score of 53-19 in the one-eighth contest.

The unexpected victory left spectators and social media abuzz, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the NSMQ competition and showcasing St Louis Senior High School's academic prowess.

Abuakwa State College secured the second position with 23 points, adding to the intense competition.

Prempeh College and Opoku Ware School supporters demand grand venue for NSMQ semi-final clash

Meanwhile, Prempeh College and Opoku Ware School fans have urged NSMQ organizers to host the semi-final match at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium, citing its capacity and prestige.

The request adds excitement to the upcoming battle between Ashanti Region's top schools and their Eastern Region counterpart on October 19.

