A contestant of Opoku Ware School in the ongoing NSMQ has grabbed headlines after it was known that he is a form one student

Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah helped the basic school he attended to win the Junior NSMQ in 2022

Many people who reacted to the news congratulated the student for being a shining example

Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, a representative of Opoku Ware School in the ongoing NSMQ, is trending on social media after it emerged that he is a first-year student.

The intelligent young student has been instrumental in his school's progression in this year's competition.

Stephen was the stand-out performer in the quarter-final contest between Opoku Ware, St John's SHS and Osei Tutu as he helped his school emerge as the winner.

Celebrating his achievement, a Facebook user Àmģ Sikaba Claude Gh, in a post shared on the NSMQ 2023 Live updates page, revealed that Stephen began doing exploits during his Junior High School days where he represented Good Shepherd R/C JHS in Kumasi and helped the school win the 2022 Junior Science and Maths Quiz (JSMQ) in 2022.

He expressed delight that Stephen had moved a step higher in his quest for academic greatness and is now helping Opoku Ware in this year's competition.

"After winning the 2022 Junior Science and Maths Quiz (JSMQ) for Good Shepherd R/C JHS, Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah makes history by leading the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) to their quarter-finals of the #NSMQ2023 at SHS One." the post read.

Opoku Ware advanced to the semi-finals of the competition.

Ghanaians commend Stephen for his intelligence

Many people who reacted to the revelation were stunned by the amazing feat recorded by Stephen.

Mhegha Mhind M-square commented:

Waw a form one student

Harry's Juices replied:

Bismark DarkoBismark Darko yes please he completed good shepherd r/c jhs situated in Ahensan Estate Kumasi

Nhanha Khwakhu Prosper reacted:

I'm sure he will win one or 2 b4 he will complete

Nhanha Khwakhu Prosper replied:

Mean he will be there saaa for 3 years

Ketasco wins highest scorer award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Keta Senior High School were named as the top scorer of the day in the ongoing NSMQ, securing a decisive victory with 70 points against Koforidua Sec Tech and St. John's Grammar School.

The school outperformed contenders like Mfantsipim with 55 points, GSTS with 46 points, Presec Legon with 60 points, and Accra Academy, among other victorious teams.

Keta SHTS's impressive achievement earned them the esteemed highest scorer award, a testament to their knowledge and proficiency in the competition.

