The Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) team was flown to Accra for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz on an Africa World Airlines flight piloted by old boys of the school.

The two old boys piloting the plane from Kumasi were spotlighted by the Ɔdadeɛ-Presec Alumni on Twitter.

The pilot was Michael Larbi of the 2003 year group, and his co-pilot was Samuel Appiah of the 2007 year group.

Larbi introduced himself to the passengers as "proud Ɔdadeɛ" before taking off.

The PRESEC team was flown to Accra on the afternoon of October 21, 2023.

They obtained 44 points following nail-biting rounds of questions but triumphed over their contenders in the third semifinal clash on Thursday, October 19.

Source: YEN.com.gh