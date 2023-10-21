The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has won the 2023 National Tertiary Statistics Quiz contest

In a photo, the team that represented the establishment posed with the trophy to bask in the joy of victory

The inspiring picture, posted on X by @VOICE_of_KNUST, has received more than 400 reactions from people

A team from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has emerged as the 2023 National Tertiary Statistics Quiz competition winner.

In a nail-biting contest of wits, the squad beat off competition from other universities to win the golden trophy.

KNUST wins National Tertiary Statistics Quiz 2023. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

This win makes KNUST the all-time competition champions after winning 2/3 trophies in 2022 and 2023, according to VOICE_of_KNUST.

VOICE_of_KNUST posted a photo of the team showing off the trophy and a citation on Twitter, now X.

More than 8,000 people had seen the post, which had gathered over 400 reactions at the time of this publication.

See the post below:

PRESEC Legon, Achimota School, Opoku Ware to face off in NSMQ grand finale

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) will square off with Opoku Ware School and Achimota School in the grand finale on October 31, 2023.

The three schools won their semifinal contests against their opponents, with Presbyterian Boys obtaining 44 points to defeat Mfantsipim and Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

Achimota School displayed exceptional prowess in an intense battle, securing one of three available slots in the highly anticipated final. They clinched victory over formidable opponents with 41 points against Wesley Girls' High School (31 points) and St. Louis SHS (26 points).

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh