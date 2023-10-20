Dr Likee has congratulated Opoku Ware School for making the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz

He referenced the nail-biting semi-final contest and commended Opoku Ware for coming out on top

Many people who saw the video commended Opoku Ware School for making the final of the NSMQ

Ghanaian actor Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee, has applauded Opoku Ware School (OWASS) for advancing to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

Akabenezer, in a congratulatory message on TikTok, shared one of his funny skits in a bid to tease Prempeh College for not qualifying to the final of the competition despite their preparations.

He then praised Opoku Ware for reaching the final of the competition at the expense of Prempeh College and Pope John Senior High School.

The 1-minute 22-second video was captioned:

"The best school won.. Congrats".

Opoku Ware School will now face Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School and Achimota School for the finals on October 31, 2023.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered 8000 likes and 35 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the post

Many people who reacted to the video commended Opoku Ware for making NSMQ finals.

janephils stated:

Owass all the way

Don.Cornelius stated:

Kyekyeku vs Akabenezer

MISS JOSSY BAFFOE-GAISIE stated:

3s3moara oh

Nana Aba praises Presec

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah opened up on her desire to adopt a boy with the sole purpose of ensuring he attends Presec.

Her tweet comes after Presec defeated Accra Academy at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

"I want to adopt a baby boy so he can go to PRESEC. I want to be an Odade3 mom," the tweet wrote.

Achimota advances to NSMQ finals

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School eliminated Wesley Girls' SHS and St Louis SHS to advance to the NSMQ final.

Achimota School emerged winners with 41 points followed by Wesley Girls and St Louis SHS.

Achimota School's triumph marks a significant achievement in the semi-finals and has them poised to compete at the highest level.

