Prince Dela Goka has been named as the valedictorian of the College of Health Science AT KNUST

With a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 78.9 per cent, the young man emerged as the best-graduating student from his college

Social media users who reacted to the post have praised the genius for the accomplishment

Prince Dela Goka, a brilliant young man, has been named the valedictorian of the College Of Health Science for the class of 2023 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The young man was named best-graduating student of the College at the 57th Congregation after he got a course-weighted average (CWA) of 78.9 per cent.

Prince Dela Goka named best graduating student Photo credit: @ @KNUST/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prince was able to ward off competition from 1479 graduates from the college to earn the enviable title.

News of Prince's amazing accomplishment was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Voice of Knust.

"Attention General Public. Prince Dela Goka, a student of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, has been adjudged the Valedictorian of the College of Health Science with a CWA of 78.9. He emerged as the overall best-graduating student out of 1479 Graduates from the college" the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 8000 views and 11 comments.

Ghanaians commend the KNUST graduate

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated Prince on his amazing accomplishment.

@_EdemD stated:

Congrats Dela!

@Y_JusticeK indicated:

Super proud of you brother. From same hood, to same shs to same Uni. You never gave up. Kudos

@WealthyKobby reacted:

Ewes are always bagging it all day

@EGyaneah wrote:

Congratulations Goka

