Bright Owusu Boadu, has been named as the valedictorian at the College of Agric and Natural Resources at KNUST

With a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 78.88, the young man emerged as the best graduation student from his college

Ghanaians have praised the genius for the accomplishment in the comments section

Bright Owusu Boadu, an intelligent young man has earned the enviable title as the valedictorian at the College of Agric and Natural Resources of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He was named the overall best graduating student of the College at the 57th Congregation after he got a course weighted average (CWA) of 78.88 per cent.

Bright Owusu Boadu named valedictorian Photo credit: KNUST_Live @Voiceofknust/X

Source: Twitter

Announcement of Bright's accomplishment was made by @KNUST_Live in a post of X.

"Bright Kwame Owusu Boadu, an Agriculture student comes up as the Valedictorian of the College with a CWA of 78.88. Congratulations".

Ghanaians congratulate the KNUST graduate

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated Bright for his academic achievement.

@Kojo_Badu1 stated:

Congratulations

@nanaansah_ wrote

Valedictorian 78 de3 3sua o.

@eddiee_k stated:

Our college the wickedness ne too much colleges Dey get 86 then things

@aireupthere added:

Wow must have aced irrigation

@unkle_duke commented:

Well done

