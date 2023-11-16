The team of consultants for the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz, led by Prof Elsie Kaufmann, has been acknowledged for their meticulous curation of competition questions

Comprising five men and Prof Kaufmann as the quiz mistress, the team includes Prof WA Asomaning as the Chemistry consultant and four others

Prof WA Asomaning has been the Chemistry consultant for the competition since the quiz's inception in 1993

Dr Amos Kuditcher is the Physics consultant, while Dr Dankyie is also a Chemistry consultant. The other consultants on the team are Dr Owusu and Prof Adu-Gyamfi.

In an earlier interview, Prof Elsie Kaufmann gave a breakdown of how NSMQ questions are set and accepted.

She said the consultants do an extensive work on the various subject assigned to them. They set the questions afterwhich a moderation meeting is held to scrutinize all the questions.

Later the quiz mistress attempts to answer all the questions to ensure that they are admissible in the quiz.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

@saint_patrickgh said:

Blue Blue! Oh okay that's why Presec is winning the competition back to back Smell something fishy

@mr_gaddiel wrote:

On the extreme right is my favourite Dr. Owusu ✌️. One of the best lecturers I encountered on UG campus

@Okatakyie3 said:

Prof Kuditcher and Prof Adu-gyamfi. (From left). Solid academicians.

@kdyorke wrote:

I really admire people that are good with maths.

@Kwame_jn said:

Prempeh’s nightmare

@timelesscityzen wrote:

Give Ghana to these Greats to Govern.

Presec Legon Wins Over Achimota And Opoku Ware To Get 8th Trophy And 2nd Back-To-Back

Meanwhile, Presec, Legon secured their 8th NSMQ trophy in a back-to-back win, triumphing over Achimota School and OWASS in a highly competitive final.

With an impressive 40 points, Presec showcased dedication to academic excellence. The students were celebrated in grand style and also gifted an amount of money by the alumi.

The NSMQ remains a crucial platform inspiring Ghana's young minds in science and mathematics.

