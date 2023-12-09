The Ghana Education Service has interdicted the headteachers of seven Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region

The service said some headteachers were adding A4 sheets and mosquito coils to the prospectus

The Ghana Education Service has interdicted the headteachers of seven Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region over the unauthorised sale of some items to first-year students.

The suspended headteachers are from Kumasi Girls SHS, Asanteman SHS, Kumasi Senior High Technical School, Manso-Edubia SHS, Agric Nzema Community SHS, Nkawie Senior High Technical School and Collins SHS.

Director-General of GES, Dr Eric Nkansah (L)

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Education Service, added A4 sheets and mosquito coils to the prospectus.

YEN.com.gh reported that the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua was interdicted for selling unauthorised items to Form One students.

She had been directed to step aside for further investigation into the allegation.

The headmistress of O'Reilly Senior High School, Nadia Lartechoe Annan, was also directed to step aside.

GES introduces harmonised prospectus

The government has been working to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy,, which led to introducing a harmonised prospectus for SHS students.

The GES has been working to ensure schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents.

