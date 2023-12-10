The Ghana Education Service has been interdicting the headteachers of Senior High Schools for collecting unauthorised monies from students

The service said some headteachers were even adding A4 sheets and mosquito coils to the prospectus as well as taking fees for SRCs and registration

Headteachers from Senior High Schools across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Bono regions have been cited

The Ghana Education Service has been cracking down on the collection of unauthorised fees from first-year Senior High School students.

The service has taken decisive action by interdicting at least headteachers in Senior High Schools across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Bono regions.

The heads were cited for allegedly charging unauthorised fees to new students.

These details were contained in separate letters by Regional GES offices, which announced the initiation of comprehensive investigations into the conduct of these headteachers.

In an interdiction letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, a head teacher was asked to step aside for charging an entrance fee, PTA fee, Petrol fee, borla fee, motivation, lunch bag fees, school jacket fees, house dues and registration fees.

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Education Service, said some heads also added A4 sheets and mosquito coils to the prospectus.

An interdiction letter to a headteacher.

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh reported that the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua was interdicted for selling unauthorised items to Form One students.

She had been directed to step aside for further investigation into the allegation.

The headmistress of O'Reilly Senior High School, Nadia Lartechoe Annan, was also directed to step aside.

The GES also interdicted the headteachers of seven Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region.

The suspended headteachers in the Ashanti Region are from Kumasi Girls SHS, Asanteman SHS, Kumasi Senior High Technical School, Manso-Edubia SHS, Agric Nzema Community SHS, Nkawie Senior High Technical School and Collins SHS.

GES introduces harmonised prospectus

The government has been working to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy, which led to the introduction of a harmonised prospectus for SHS students.

The GES has ensured schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh