An alumnus of KNUST has been received a presidential award from US President Joe Biden

The award is in recognition of his dedicated service towards the field of Membrane Science and Technology

Many people who reacted to the news congratulated him on attaining this feat

A Ghanaian engineer and inventor Dr Alexander Anim-Mensah has been named as one of the recipients of the 2023 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in the United States.

The award was given to him by US President Joe Biden in recognition of his dedicated service and contribution towards the field of Membrane Science and Technology.

Ghanaian wins presidential award in US Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X

Source: Twitter

The alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on TheAfricanDream.net, Dr Anim-Mensah expressed delight that his hard work had been recognized and rewarded.

He dedicated the award to persons who are giving off their maximum best in service of humanity.

"It is both humbling and inspiring for me to receive a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for my contributions so far. I believe this honour will motivate more people to bring on constructive changes" his statement in part.

Netizens commend Alexnader Anim-Mensah

News of the amazing achievement was shared by @VOICE_of_KNUST on its X page where many people thronged the comments section to congratulate him.

KNUST lecturer wins award

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwadwo Owusu Akuffo, a lecturer at KNUST also won the 2022 George Britton Early Investigator of the Year Award in the UK.

The Head of Department, Optometry and Visual Science in the Ghanaian establishment, received the honours at the Brain and Ocular Nutrition Conference held in the European country.

Dr Akuffo received an unrestricted research grant of €2,000 (GH¢19,000+)

