Arhin Isaac, a St John's Grammar Senior High School alumnus, received 8As in this year's WASSCE

X user Justice Newton-Offei shared his slip to dismiss the hype surrounding Rastafarian Tyrone's WASSCE results

Several others flocked to the comments section to offer their reactions, with some complimenting Arhin

On December 19, Arhin Isaac's outstanding results from the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) surfaced on social media.

He earned straight As in Social Studies, English Language, Mathematics (Core and Elective), Integrated Science, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Arhin's stellar milestone was highlighted in a post by Justice Newton-Offei. The post comes against the buzz surrounding the WASCCE result of Tyrone Iras Marhguy, a student of Achimota School.

''This is a boy from my Alma Mater, Saint John's School Sekondi, and I don't understand why people are making a needless fetish of Achimota rasta boy. As I have said, the Rastafarian boy's admission into Achimota school was initially denied purely on laid-down codes, principles and ethics!

"In any case, is this Rastafarian boy the first in the history of the Achimota Senior High School to have ever scored 8As at the WASSCE level examination?" Newton-Offei posted on Facebook.

See Arhin's results below:

Folks commend Arhin

Netizens who thronged the comments area posted varied views. YEN.com.gh selected some here.

Ridwan Issah-Khalifah commented:

Ghanaians ankasa y3 y3 different breed ..now the thing turn politics koraa go see how Felix dey diss AG.

Harry Yao Adombor indicated:

Please, the raw scores are different.. still rastaman throw one stone.

Alice Maxim said:

He's a brilliant boy; he'll go far.

Nana Marfo Appiah reacted:

The Saints are the best.

Fred Kyei Mensah indicated:

Senior, he might not be the first and last; however, he's brought dignity to Achimota School despite his initial rejection by the authorities, Justice A. Newton-Offei. His situation was peculiar and a test case of discrimination...

