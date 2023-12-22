A girl who sat for the 2023 WASSCE is trending online after a photo of her result slip went viral

The old student of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College bagged eight As in WASSCE

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post commended her for her achievement in the exam

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College in the Ashanti Region has acknowledged an alumnus of the school, Jemima Bennin, for excelling in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The acknowledgment comes after the intelligent SHS graduate who studied General Science in school scored eight As in the WASSCE.

In a bid to celebrate her achievement, the school took its Facebook page where it shared the result slip of Jemima as well as a nice picture of her in uniform.

The school revealed that Jemima despite her academic exploits still recognizes that she comes from a humble background and assists her mother in selling thrift clothes in Kumasi.

"Nice one girl.At Otumfour Osei Tutu II College, Afigya-Kwabre North. She had 8A(s). she is currently assisting her mum in second clothing business at Adehyeman Station adjacent to K.O Kumasi" the post read.

Ghanaians congratulate Jemima

Many people who thronged the post's comment section congratulated Jemima on excelling in the WASSCE. Others also expressed the desire to support her financially through tertiary education.

Collins Adomako-Mensah stated:

Bring her to me this Christmas. All expenses paid.I will make sure she gets the best tertiary education

Wilson Benjamin wrote:

Wow wow and she is a girl to. Wow this girl is genius . A Science student also chaiiii. Brilla paaaa

Elizabeth Osei Ababioh indicated:

Good work done my dear the sky is your limit

Eugene Adusi-Poku commented:

Great Osec. You are doing GREAT

St Louis NSMQ star excels in WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Safianu Faizatu Mbo, one NSMQ contestants for St Louis Senior High School, also bagged eight 8As in the WASSCE.

In a post on Facebook, Saaka Yakubu Issahwho shared the result slip of Faizatu congratulated the academic whiz-kid.

Issah seemed awestruck when he posted the impressive results of Faizatu Mbo on social media

