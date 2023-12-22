The NINETEEN57 CEO, KOD, has presented GH¢5,000 in cash and products to Tyrone Iras Marhguy as a Christmas treat

The media personality who doubles as business founder added a goodie bag for his sisters to fulfil a promise to the Achimota School (Motown) star

KOD warmed the hearts of fans, followers and several online users with visuals showing the sweet gesture

Ghanaian media star and business owner Kofi Okyere-Darko, known in entertainment circles as KOD, has fulfilled a promise to give Tyrone Iras Marhguy a Christmas treat.

The CEO of NINETEEN57 pledged to honour the Achimota School student after the prodigy earned straight As in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

KOD gifts Tyrone GH¢5k, branded products as he fulfils promise to give Achimota star Xmas treat. Photo credit: Kofi Okyere-Darko/@marhguy_tyrone.

Source: Facebook

In an update, the entrepreneur posted visuals showing moments he posed with Marhguy and his two sisters at NINETEEN57, where he presented cash and products to the learner.

"After seeing Tyrone Iras Marhguy's breathtaking results on Facebook this week, we decided to give him a treat at NINETEEN57. Seeing him in person, we increased it to GH¢5,000 in cash, products & a goodie bag each for his sisters.

"This is to motivate him to higher heights and use his story to encourage the children of our land that they can make it to the top, regardless of their background," the business founder posted on Facebook.

See his post and the visuals here.

Peeps react to KOD's kind gesture

Reactions followed the post by KOD on his Facebook account, where many gushed over his kind deed.

Belinda Dzattah said:

God bless you, Kofi.

Andrew Poku-Amankwah indicated:

Very impressive!

Eddy Acquah mentioned:

Very impressive!

Mardy Dieya indicated:

God bless you.

Kobina Ebow DeGraft-Johnson posted:

Well done, senior.

Kwabena Nyameba Bediako

Great job.

Ray Smith posted:

This is awesome, Kofi Okyere-Darko we are proud of you. Well done.

Charles Kwesi Mensa

U do all, bro - thanks for showing me the way.

Pearl Tamakloe commented:

God Bless You, Kofi Lee!

Prynz Antwi commented:

This is awesome, bro Kofi. God bless you.

Akosua Prayerworks Larbi said:

He's such a cool young man! Huge congrats to him!

Qwabena Oduro'o indicated:

This is beautiful, thanks boss KOD.

Eric Mawuena Egbeta commented:

Absolutely amazing gesture.

William K. Adu-agyei indicated:

Kofi, well done. Keep it up.

Emma Amankwah Afrifa

Awwww, God bless you, boss.

Selasie Addae commented:

Absolutely amazing.

Nana Kojo Gyan said:

Gob bless you.

