Abakah Moses Sika is a former student of Boa-Amponsem Senior High School with 6As in WASSCE

In a post on social media, Don Paino Mallam indicated that Sika has applied to UMaT for further studies but can't finance it

The account in which Mallam appealed for assistance for the brilliant but needy young man gathered diverse remarks

On Wednesday, December 20, it emerged that Ghanaian Abakah Moses Sika bagged 6As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Despite earning impressive grades in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) papers, he can't afford to further his education at the university level due to financial limitations.

Touched by Sika's heart-wrenching predicament, social media user Don Paino Mallam sought help from netizens.

According to Don Paino Mallam, the would-be beneficiary had already applied to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to study Chemical Engineering.

''Looking for help for this brilliant but needy neighbour. He attended Boamponsem SHS, and he had an aggregate of 7. He wants to learn Chemical Engineering at the UNI, but help is needed. Moses is a humble guy, and I wish I had the means. I did what I could for him during his days,'' Mallam recounted on Facebook.

See the WASSCE results of Abakah Moses Sika below:

Netizens respond to the appeal for help

Reactions that trailed the post of Don Paino Mallam celebrated Sika's achievement.

Paa Queicey Norbert Cobbinah suggested:

He should test the student loan trust fund we see.

Don Paino Mallam replied:

Paa Queicey Norbert Cobbinah, I will take him there.

Ohene Yesu-ba Kwadwo Abrokwah-Gyamfi commented:

Don Paino Mallam, you can at least assist him in applying when he's finally admitted before you solicit for help; I stand to be corrected if you've already done that, but your post didn't indicate what steps you've taken. Wishing him the best.

Don Paino Mallam replied:

Ohene Yesu-ba Kwadwo Abrokwah-Gyamfi, the results just came this week, sir. I am still talking to people, sir.

Yaw Mortey said:

God will help him. Congratulations.

Nii Adjei Adjetey II said:

Every Assembly has a quota in the scholarship secretariat; kindly speak to your MCE; it is done every year.

Esi Kepa Kanté indicated:

This is where our scholarship secretariat should come in.

