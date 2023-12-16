Former NSMQ competitor Zuweira Baba Mohammed's 2017 WASSCE results have resurfaced on the internet

The NSMQ2017 Best Female Contestant, who is now studying Medicine and Surgery at UCC, received 6As

Zuweira is a MasterCard Foundation Scholar, HIV/Hepatitis B tester, and counsellor who is passionate about people's health

Zuweira Baba Mohammed, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, excelled in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Besides capturing the hearts of Ghanaians with her impressive performance in the intense contest, she bagged commendable grades in the exams.

The Tamale Senior High School alumna earned 6As when the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released her results.

Zuweira's impressive results have resurfaced on social media and people reacted.

