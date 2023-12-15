Zuweira Baba Mohammed and a team from Tamale Senior High School represented the school in the 2017 NSMQ

The Best Female Contestant at NSMQ2017 is now pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree at UCC

Zuweira is a MasterCard Foundation Scholar, HIV/Hepatitis B tester, and counsellor with a strong interest in people's health

When Zuweira Baba Mohammed contested in the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), she captured the hearts of Ghanaians with her impressive performance.

She led Tamale Senior High School to the National Championship, but the team lost out on a spot in the Semifinals following a nail-biting match against University Practice Senior High School and KNUST Senior High School.

Meet Zuweira Baba Mohammed the 2017 NSMQ genius pursuing Medicine and Surgery at UCC. Photo credit: nsmq.com.gh/@NSMQGhana.

Source: UGC

Tamale SHS clinched the second position with 35 points behind University Practice's 48 points, while KNUST SHS ended with 33.

The Best Female Contestant at is a determined and accomplished young Ghanaian medical student who has distinguished herself by academic performance and dedication to positively impacting her community.

Now a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the MasterCard Foundation Scholar is leveraging her leadership characteristics and strong potential for higher education as a change agent in her community.

Zuweira works as an HIV/Hepatitis B tester and counsellor, educating people on the necessity of getting tested and taking the required precautions to avoid the spread of these infections.

Her commitment to service extends beyond healthcare. She is an Official Campus Ambassador for Verify Ghana, a freelance verification and background check organisation.

Read more about Zuweira here.

Source: YEN.com.gh