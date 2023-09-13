The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the re-opening date for basic schools

The GES has set October 3, 2023 as the start date to align the academic year to the pre-COVID 19 period

Information on the new date was sighted by YEN.com.gh in a GES letter to head teachers

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the reopening date for Basic Schools across the country for the 2023/2024 academic year has been set for Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

This date covers all kindergarten, Primary and Junior High schools in Ghana.

The academic calendar is expected to return to normal after the COVID-19 struggles. Source: Facebook/@Ghana Education Service

Source: Facebook

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, the service said the academic calendar will finally align with the pre-COVID-19 era.

“This brings the academic calendar back to pre-COVID-19 and we wish to also convey to all teaching and non-teaching staff the sincere appreciation of Management for their immense support during our efforts to ensure teaching and learning during the difficult period of our country.”

The service also confirmed the new date on its Facebook page.

School placement sensitisation

YEN.com.gh reported that the 2023 school selection and placement and sensitisation exercise will start on September 11 and end on September 22, 2023.

The GES said officers would lead the exercise from GES Headquarters, CSSPS and Free SHS Secretariat.

The GES said the exercise aims to educate participants on the use of the computerised school selection and placement system.

GES postpones reopening date for SHS one students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Ghana Education Service announced a new reopening date for continuing first-year students in Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools.

The reopening date has now been set for September 25, 2023, from the earlier date of September 18, 2023.

Prince Agyemang-Duah, the Acting Director in Charge of Schools and Instructions at the GES, has said in a statement that parents and guardians should take note and prepare accordingly.

Twelve SHSs to offer courses in Aviation

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the education minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, announced plans by the government to introduce Aviation and Aerospace courses at 12 SHSs as part of the STEM project.

The minister made the announcement when spoke recently at the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School.

The school is credited as being the first Senior High School to build the first working miniature aeroplane in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh