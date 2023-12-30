Tyrone Marhguy, the Rastafarian Achimota School alumni, has earned two awards from the American Mathematics Olympiad

He was the 2023 overall national top scorer, earning the Gold medal after competing with over 150,000 students

He was also awarded the Vanda Science International Olympiad in the Silver category out of 38,000 candidates

Tyrone Marhguy, the Rastafarian Achimota School alumni, earned two awards from the 2023 American Mathematics Olympiad.

Marhguy was honoured for his outstanding achievements in Grade 12.

Tyrone Marhguy. Source: UGC/Citifmonline.com

Source: UGC

He was the 2023 overall national top scorer, earning the Gold medal after competing with over 150,000 students worldwide.

He was also awarded the Vanda Science International Olympiad in the Silver category out of 38,000 test-takers.

Marhguy has also been officially inducted into the International Junior Honour Society in 2023.

The event occurred at the Chartered Institute of Bankers Hall in Accra on December 29, 2023.

Marhguy has already been lavished with praise after getting 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.

Marhguy targets Harvard, MIT and Cornell

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Marhguy revealed his desire to study at Academic City University College or Ashesi University in Ghana.

He also mentioned Cornell University, Harvard University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as schools he would like to attend in the US.

Quizzed on the programme he hopes to pursue, the brilliant SHS graduate named computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering.

Tyrone excels in the SAT

Also, Tyrone could not keep mute after he excelled in the SATs as he took X to announce his score.

He wrote the test while in Achimota School studying for his final WASSCE exams.

His remarkable SAT score puts him in the 99th percentile of candidates globally, making him eligible for admission to top Ivy League schools.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh