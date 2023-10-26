Ellen Opoku-Gyimah, Ghanaian lady, has been called to the Ghana Bar after completing Methodist Girls High School nine years ago

She briefly recounted her journey from senior high school to making it to the legal field in a LinkedIn post

Opoku-Gyimah, who made the list of lawyers recently admitted into the Bar on Friday, October 20, has earned accolades

Nine years after completing Methodist Girls High School in Manfe-Akuapem, Ghanaian Ellen Opoku-Gyimah has been accepted to the Ghana Bar.

Opoku-Gyimah, who enrolled at the Ghana School of Law with several others, was formally admitted into the legal profession with more than 1,000 others on Friday, October 20.

Methodist Girls SHS alumna called to the Ghana Bar. Photo credit: Ellen Opoku-Gyimah (LinkedIn).

After adding her name to the list of Ghanaian lawyers, such as Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Sampson Kwaku Boafo, Tsatsu Tsikata, and Joe Ghartey, she went on LinkedIn to inspire people.

"On October 20, 2014, a little girl carried her suitcase and entered Methodist Girls' High School, Manfe-Akuapem, hoping to make something out of herself.

"Fast forward exactly nine years later, on October 20 2023, this little girl is officially called to the Ghana Bar as a qualified Lawyer. And the grace of God was, and still is, sufficient unto her," she said.

Opoku-Gyimah credited God for the achievement and those who supported her on the journey.

Ghanaians praise her for her achievement

While some people wished her well in her next endeavour, others congratulated Opoku-Gyimah.

Kay Shepardson stated:

Way to go, Ellen!

Bridget Appiah commented:

Congratulations, Ellen Opoku-Gyimah.

Yaa Video indicated:

I wish you well. Congratulation.

Kweku Agyepong said:

You remember the date you entered Methodist Girls? Wow . I don't even remember my birthday at times. Congrats Ellen. The sky is not even the limit.

