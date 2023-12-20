Tyrone Marhguy has flexed his academic prowess after acing his final WASSCE exams

The Rastafarian prodigy shared the results of an SAT test he took while in his second year at high school

Netizens couldn't help but drool over his remarkable results and relentless drive

Tyrone Marhguy has become the topic of discussion again on the internet after he shared his academic results.

Yesterday, the young prodigy took the internet by storm as he announced that he had scored all As in his final WASSCE exams.

Netizens were amazed not only by Tyrone's brilliance but his drive to excel in his academics.

Tyrone Marhguy flexes his remarkable SAT score

According to Tyrone, he took the prestigious SAT test while in Achimota School studying for his final WASSCE exams.

The Rastafarian who was almost denied by Achimota School because of his dreadlocks got a total score of 1500.

His remarkable SAT score puts him in the 99th percentile of candidates globally making him eligible for admission to top Ivy League schools.

The fact that he achieved these remarkable strides with a year to go until his final completion makes Tyrone's feat more worthy of celebration.

Tyrone made a post on his X platform thanking the Achimota School and his sponsors as he announced his SAT score.

Netizens hail Tyrone Marhguy for his remarkable academic excellence

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they hailed Tyrone Iras Marhguy for his new academic feat.

@jeyjudee777 said:

SAT too you spoil derena whan ba nie

@NtimBarima wrote:

The way i excite give you like you be ma family member or something. Congratulations . The whole Ghana is proud

@Views09 remarked:

Nobody can stop Raggae..congratulations Rasta, go spoil there for Abroad..mmrcfo no hia wo sen yen

@nickirich14 exclaimed:

Heh what a shark chale! Nice job forreal and all the best with your future endeavors

jeyjudee777 commented:

Reggae Albert Einstein oo,Waben papa

@bluemoonpine added:

Next is applying for scholarships to an IVY League school?

Achimota School congratulates Tyrone Marhguy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Achimota School's post acknowledging Tyrone Iras Marhguy who was head over heels after seeing his WASSCE results as one of theirs.

The post came as a surprise to many netizens considering the school's past efforts to deny the young prodigy admission.

Source: YEN.com.gh