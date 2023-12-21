The Achimota Rasta student who excelled in the WASSCE has said he desires to study Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Electrical Engineering

In a video, he listed Ashesi University and Academic City University as schools in Ghana he would like to attend

He also expressed desire to school at Harvard University, Cornell University or MIT

Tyrone Marhguy, an old student of Achimota School who has been trending after he excelled in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination and SAT has broken his silence regarding his future.

Speaking with Citi TV, the Rastafarian revealed that he intends to study either Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Electrical Engineering at the unviersity.

Tyrone Marhguy opens up on plan for the University

On the university he wants to attend, the intelligent teen explained that in Ghana he would like to study at either Academic City University College or Ashesi University.

Tyrone added that he would also relish the opportunity to study at Cornell University, Harvard University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). in the US.

Tyrone Marhguy excels in SAT

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that many people were left in awe after Tyrone Marhguy opened up on his performance in SAT he wrote while in Achimota School studying for his final WASSCE exams.

The Rastafarian got a total score of 1500.

This remarkable SAT score puts him in the 99th percentile of candidates globally making him eligible for admission to top Ivy League schools.

Tyrone made a post on his X platform thanking the Achimota School and his sponsors as he announced his SAT score.

Achimota congratulates Tyrone Marhguy

Also, Achimota School has congratulated Tyrone Marhguy on his academic achievements.

The school congratulated Tyrone Marhguy after he announced on X that he also excelled in SAT.

The post came as a surprise to many netizens considering the school's past efforts to deny the young prodigy admission.

"Congratulations Akora.@marhguy_tyrone. We are proud of your exceptional accomplishments! Keep soaring! Ayekoo" the post read.

