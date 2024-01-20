Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed the favourite thing about his football career

In an interview, he stated that playing football enables him to provide for his family and impact communities

The video, released on Instagram by EMY Africa, has netizens swooning about the West Ham United star

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has stated that playing football allows him to provide for his family and impact communities.

During an interview with EMY Africa, the Black Stars player opened up about his favourite thing about being a footballer and other career-related issues.

Mohammed Kudus reveals his favourite thing about being a footballer. Photo credit: emyafrica.

Source: Instagram

When asked what motivates him in life, Mohammed Kudus credited it to his supportive family.

''They've been there for me since I was a kid. So, it's a great opportunity to be in this position to help them,'' he said.

The award-winning footballer noted that he would have ventured into real estate if he hadn't chosen football as a career.

Watch the video here.

Reactions to the video of Mohammed Kudus

Reactions trailed the video of the West Ham United football star in the comments section of the post by EMY Africa on Instagram.

Sagat_anita commented:

Star boy.

Simpi_weddings said:

The man!

Kojo_soboh mentioned:

The Star ⭐️ Player.

Mohammed Kudus win Man of the Match in Black Stars Game against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game, becoming the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde.

Netizens, especially fans of Mohammed Kudus, took to the comments section of a post by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to shower compliments on the footballer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh