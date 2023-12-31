Netizens have reacted after KNUST announced undergraduate admissions for the 2023/2024 academic year

Many took to X (Twitter) and the comments section of a post by Voice of KNUST to vent their displeasure

YEN.com.gh has compiled the remarks of netizens who failed to secure admission or their desired programme

Thousands of netizens have reacted to the enrolment announcement to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2023/2024 academic year.

While some applicants secured admissions to pursue their first-choice programmes, others were denied admittance for diverse reasons.

KNUST 2023 admissions: Heartbreak as university rejects some applicants. Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/@VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Getty Images

On X (formerly Twitter), some individuals denied admission into the university vented their spleens and expressed disappointment.

YEN.com.gh has captured netizens' reactions on X and under a post by Voice of KNUST.

@theman4426655 asked:

Please, I got my third choice. How come I was qualified for all?

@__kuffour indicated:

Aggregate 10 here hasn't received admission yet. Very disappointing.

@LongLyf2 said:

If your girlfriend got admission at KNUST yesterday and you're in the house…. Forget about her woie.

@kutekhid_x asked:

A cousin of mine has gotten admission into KNUST, to study Agricultural Engineering but she wants to know if it's good course and what the prospects are, any one to enlighten us?

@YawDerrick_ said:

If you didn't get admission, super A1 se bra na cb3ma wo nimde33, de3 obroni b3kas3 knowledge.

Source: YEN.com.gh