A Ghanaian student who was named the KNUST Class of 2023's Overall Best Student has posed with his twin brother in a Christmas picture

Humphrey Ashimatey and his junior sibling Harry Ashimatey wore casual outfits and Santa hats

Since its appearance on the X account of Voice of KNUST, netizens have taken to the comments section to share varied opinions

Humphrey Ashimatey, a Ghanaian student who emerged as the Overall Best Student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Class of 2023, has posed with his twin brother in a Christmas photo.

The identical twin siblings posed for the phone camera in casual outfits and Christmas Santa hats in the picture.

Boy who emerged as best 2018 WASSCE student of Akatsi District appears in photo with twin brother. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

Humphrey, a Department of Economics graduate, was crowned the Overall Best-graduating Student during the 57th Congregation of KNUST.

He made history when he graduated with a cumulative weighted Average (CWA) of 85.09, and his twin brother, Harry Ashimatey, also bagged a CWA of 82.14 in Civil Engineering.

In 2015, Humphrey was crowned his junior high school's Overall Best BECE Student. He was adjudged the Overall Best WASSCE student of the Akatsi District in 2018.

The two siblings, currently teaching assistants at KNUST, brightened with smiles for the lens in their recent snap. They both looked excited.

See the picture below:

Netizens reacted to the snap of the Ashimatey twins

YEN.com.gh captured the comments here.

@DizzyRa posted:

I’ve been seeing them at the gcb3 joint near the frontline…they like gcb3 ruff.

@DoeAdamah said:

Congratulations.

NSMQ genius for Yaa Asantewaa girls' SHS Agnes earns 8As

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Agnes Boahen, one of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants, achieved eight As in this year's WASSCE.

The Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS) graduate had to balance her studies with preparing for the NSMQ.

Despite the challenges, Agnes completed senior high school with commendable grades, adding her name to the list of NSMQ contestants excelling academically. She earned 8As.

WASSCE results of NSMQ star Zuweira Baba Mohammed

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Zuweira Baba Mohammed, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, excelled in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Besides capturing the hearts of Ghanaians with her impressive performance in the intense contest, she bagged commendable grades in the exams.

The Tamale Senior High School alumna earned 6As when the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released her results.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh