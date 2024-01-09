Tyrone Marhguy has addressed his absence from Achimota School's National Science and Math Quiz team

Marhguy explained that he did not study biology and was at a more significant disadvantage than his colleagues

Marhguy made Achimota School's preliminary National Science and Math Quiz team despite his deficiency

Achimota School sensation Tyrone lras Marhguy has poured water on speculation concerning his not participating in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz because of his dreadlocks.

In a recent interview, he noted that he was dropped from the team because he did not study biology and not because of his hair.

He noted that he got onto the preliminary team because of his stellar mathematics, physics and chemistry performance.

But this did not make up for his deficiency in biology, a significant component of the National Science and Math Quiz.

He noted that he had tried to brush up on his biology, but it did not compare to fellow students studying the course for three years.

"I got into the first fifteen and was in the team. But moving forward, it was still Biology."

Marhguy has received acclaim after getting 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.

He also recently earned two awards from the 2023 American Mathematics Olympiad.

He was the 2023 overall national top scorer, earning the Gold medal after competing with over 150,000 students worldwide, and also awarded the Vanda Science International Olympiad in the Silver category out of 38,000 test-takers.

Marhguy targets Harvard, MIT and Cornell

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Marhguy revealed his desire to study at Academic City University College or Ashesi University in Ghana.

He also mentioned Cornell University, Harvard University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as schools he would like to attend in the US.

Quizzed on the programme he hopes to pursue, the brilliant SHS graduate named computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering.

Tyrone excels in the SAT

Also, Tyrone could not keep mute after he excelled in the SATs as he took X to announce his score.

He wrote the test while in Achimota School studying for his final WASSCE exams.

His remarkable SAT score puts him in the 99th percentile of candidates globally, making him eligible for admission to top Ivy League schools.

