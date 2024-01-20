Black woman Theresa Doby has bagged two postgraduate degrees from two different institutions

The determined African-American graduated from Walden University and McCormick Theological Seminary in the US

Theresa overcame several challenges, including financial obstacles, during her academic journey

Theresa Doby, an accomplished scholar from Chicago, Illinois, has achieved an extraordinary academic feat as she earned two doctorate degrees.

Within six years, she earned two PhDs from Walden University and McCormick Theological Seminary, resulting in a rare double doctorate.

Black woman Theresa Doby bags 2 PhDs in US. Photo credit: @howafrica.

Source: Getty Images

Doby overcame financial hardships and personal challenges to attain the academic milestone. Her educational journey was extraordinary, marked by dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence.

Despite facing the high cost of tertiary education in the US and personal adversities, she accomplished the exceptional feat by simultaneously pursuing two distinct doctorate degrees.

Theresa obtained a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration (DHA) from Walden University and a Doctor of Ministry (DMin) from the McCormick Theological Seminary.

She finished two dissertations, one for each course, and defended her work six times before two separate committees of specialists in their disciplines.

Theresa commented on her accomplishment and thanked God and those who supported her.

''I'd like to thank my family for their unwavering support and my friends for their regular reassurance. Special thanks to everyone there for me while driving through the roughest roads in my life.

''Finally, I'd like to thank God Almighty himself for his love and protection throughout my voyage,'' she said, Black News reports.

Theresa's journey is an inspirational story of determination and perseverance that transcends financial difficulties, personal challenges, and academic workload.

Source: YEN.com.gh