Christian Agbodaze, a Ghanaian learner, is 38 years old and recently graduated from Agorve DA Junior High School in the Volta Region

He reportedly took the just-concluded Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to fulfil a long-delayed academic goal

The determined man, whose inspirational photographs have surfaced on social media, defied mountains of odds to achieve the dream

Christian Agbodaze, a 38-year-old Agorve DA Junior High School student, is said to have taken the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to AVE A1 TV, it was Agbodaze's first examination, fulfilling a life-long desire to become a junior high school graduate.

Meet 38-year-old Ghanaian Christian Agbodaze who wrote the 2023 BECE.

Source: Facebook

The determined young man was photographed in pictures online, where he beamed with smiles. He appeared excited to attain the delayed life goal.

AVE A1 TV accompanied the pictures along with an inspiring message, saying:

''Meet Master Christian Agbodaze of the Agorve DA JHS, a 38-year-old BECE candidate preparing to write his first-ever major examination.

''As far as the good Lord grants you life, you are always young enough to start an endeavour. The verve to succeed should always be the driving force. We wish the ever-determined Master Christian Agbodaze well.''

The post gathered reactions from netizens on social media. However, YEN.com.gh cannot immediately confirm Agbodaze's accomplishment.

Meet 38-year-old Ghanaian Christian Agbodaze who sat for the examination for the first time.

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh