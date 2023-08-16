A determined Black lady named Latoya Charles Williams has become a Chevening scholarship recipient for her master's degree

Latoya will study a Master of Arts in Gender and Development programme at the University of Sussex in the UK

She celebrated the accomplishment in a Facebook post, where netizens posted several congratulations

A driven young lady, Latoya Charles Williams, has received a Chevening scholarship for her master's degree at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom.

She will pursue a Master of Arts in Gender and Development degree at the prestigious university, which ranks number one in the world for Development Studies, she said.

Black lady awarded a Chevening scholarship for her master's degree at the University of Sussex. Photo credit: Latoya Charles Williams.

Source: Facebook

Latoya expresses gratitude

In a Facebook post, she thanked the Chevening Awards (FCDO) and the UK in Barbados and Eastern Caribbean for entrusting her with the opportunity to be a scholar and carry the global mission of gender equality and the advancement of women's rights forward.

''... I have been #ChosenForChevening for the academic year 2023/2024 ... As I stand on the precipice of this incredible journey, reflecting on how far I've come is humbling. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned myself as one of these aspiring leaders. Yet, here I am,'' portions of her post said.

Read her full post here.

Reactions to Latoya's accomplishment

Like Latoya, many of her online friends and loved ones celebrated her achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh