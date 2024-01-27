An old student of St Francis Xavier Minor Seminary has been named as the best graduating student in his class at the University of Ghana

The intelligent young man who read General Arts in SHS got an outstanding FGPA of 3.98

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated the young man on his academic success

Paul Sabogu, an intelligent young man who emerged as a valedictorian at the University of Ghana, has left many inspired after his success story went viral.

The old student of St Francis Xavier Minor Seminary who pursued a Bachelor of Science in Administration with an Accounting Major and was part of the class of 2023 emerged as the best-graduating student in his class after he got a Final Grade Point Average of 3.98.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Voice of Legon revealed that Paul, despite his academic exploits in the business class, was a General Arts student in Senior High School.

"Mr. Paul Sabogu, having studied General Arts in SHS [Without a background in Business] has become a valedictorian, graduating with an FGPA of 3.98 in Bsc Accounting (missed 0.02)", the post read.

Ghanaians express astonishment

Many people who thronged the post's comment section were astonished that an individual who had no business background prior to his admission to the University of Ghana could excel in that manner.

@kfosu929 stated:

You will not get an FGPA of 4.0 even if you get all As Assuming you get GPA of 4.0 at each level

@Rozabel150260 commented:

General arts for life.Yaben roff Congrats man

@AnabilaAtanga stated:

Please add his senior high school, St. Francis Xavier Minor Seminary

@osheduuu reacted:

Don’t let my dad see this

