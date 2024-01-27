A Ghanaian man has been praised after he bagged first class at the University of Cape Coast

David Pipim was adjudged the Best-Graduating Student in Journalism as well as Communication Ethics

An intelligent man has been celebrated by many people online after he was honoured at the 56th congregation held by the University of Cape Coast.

David Pipim, a person with disability, bagged first-class honors and had a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.6.

He was also named the Best Graduating Student in Journalism and Best Graduating Student in Communication Ethics.

Photos that YEN.com.gh sighted on the Facebook page of the University of Cape Coast showed a visibly happy David Pimpim in his graduation gown receiving his awards at the congregation.

"Mr. David Osei Pipim, from the Department of Communication Studies, has received the award for the Best Graduating Student in Journalism at the 6th session of the 56th Congregation held for graduands from the College of Humanities and Legal Studies," the post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, the post by the University of Cape Coast had generated over 1000 likes and 90 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate David Pipim

Ghanaians who took to the post's comment section congratulated David for passing with flying colors.

Rachael Adom reacted:

Congratulations to him. More abilities,we know not any disability

Princepaul Nana Agyapong commented:

Disability is not inability

Mercy Bonnie stated:

The ability emanates from the brain. Congratulations on your Graduation

Aniluv Assamah stated:

Congrats to him, I always see him arr, very forceful

Nii McBride Quartey stated:

Congratulations. Disability is not inability ampah

Mawuli SHS old girl bags 11 awards at UCC congregation

YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant young lady was also adjudged the best-graduating student at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences (SMS) during the 56th congregation.

Dr Sabater Makafui Kede picked up 11 out of 22 awards, which were up for grabs.

She attended Mawuli Senior High School in the Volta Region.

