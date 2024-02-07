Qualified BECE graduates who have not been placed have the option of visiting an education office to be processed for admission

Qualified BECE graduates who were not placed in senior high schools have been allowed to be placed.

They have been told to visit the nearest education office to be processed for admission.

Such persons include female candidates at home because of childbirth despite passing the BECE.

Stephen Abamfo, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, revealed the development to the Daily Graphic.

Abamfo indicated that the sector minister had charged the director-general of the Ghana Education Service to work with the districts and circuit supervisors to embark on an enrollment drive.

"My office is open; they should all come so that we find them schools to attend. We don’t want to leave any student unattended. Every student must get into school.”

Other candidates who were not placed were suspected of cheating during the exam.

WAEC said some scripts of 22,270 candidates were withheld over reported cases of mass cheating.

According to WAEC, these results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

Over 2,000 BECE candidates were later invited by the council over alleged cheating.

Parents of the affected candidates were to accompany them to WAEC's offices as part of the probe.

In all, 600,900 candidates, comprising 300,404 males and 300,496 females, sat for the BECE.

