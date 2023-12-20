Global site navigation

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education
Education

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
  • Two exceptional students, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and his younger brother Edmund Kofi Tetteh, face the threat of discontinuing their education due to financial constraints
  • This is despite their outstanding performance in the WASSCE 2023 for Edmund and WASSCE 2021 for Simon
  • Their father and mother work as a mechanic and a seamstress, respectively and are struggling to gather funds for their education

Two brothers who have excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in separate years need financial help to further their education.

The brilliant brothers are Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and his younger brother Edmund Kofi Tetteh.

Having exhibited exceptional academic prowess in the 2021 WASSCE, Simon finds himself grappling with the heartbreaking reality of being unable to resume his education due to financial constraints.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education
The WASSCE results of Edmund and Simon Tetteh Photo credit: Volta Onlinegh Source: Facebook
Source: Facebook

Simon scored 4As, 3Bs and a C in his final exams as a Pope John Senior High School student, while Edmund earned 8As as a Presby Boys Senior High School student. Edmund wrote his WASSCE exams in 2023.

Despite their immense potential, the dreams of these promising young minds hang precariously in the balance, threatened by the harsh constraints imposed by financial limitations.

Their parents, a hardworking mechanic and a seamstress, are earnestly struggling to amass sufficient funds to support the educational journey of their two boys.

Their financial situation implies that if help does not come, Simon and Edmund must halt their dreams of furthering their education.

Source: YEN.com.gh

